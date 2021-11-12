Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.08 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of ESCO Technologies worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.