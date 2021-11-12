Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.89 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

