Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $421.02

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 421.02 ($5.50) and traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73), with a volume of 24,011 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 510.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 421.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.50 million and a P/E ratio of 25.75.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

