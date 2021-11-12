Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 323.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $694.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $731.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

