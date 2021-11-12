ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $426,057.92

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $426,057.92 and approximately $75,357.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,838,339.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

