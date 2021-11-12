Chia Network Price Reaches $165.75 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $165.75 or 0.00258509 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $262.25 million and $25.27 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,991,159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

