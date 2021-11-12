Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00224707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00089313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,941,088,089 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

