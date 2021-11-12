Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PPRQF remained flat at $$12.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.