CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 5,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,177,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,803,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.