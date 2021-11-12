CIBC Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.28.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.12. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The stock has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

