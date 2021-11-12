CIBC Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$37.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 5,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,024. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $106,177,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CI Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.