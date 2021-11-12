CIBC Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$57.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $$41.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

