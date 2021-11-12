CIBC Raises Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRRPF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

