CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$22.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Shares of TSE:INE traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.56. 100,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,414. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

