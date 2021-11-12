Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,304,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $217.70 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

