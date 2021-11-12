Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

