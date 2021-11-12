Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. 528,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.95.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. Analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

