Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.
CGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.
Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. 528,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.95.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
