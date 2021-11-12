Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.
Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. 528,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
