Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.66. 528,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$928.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

