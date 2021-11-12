Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

