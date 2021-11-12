Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.
Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.39 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$928.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
