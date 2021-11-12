Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.88.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.59. The company had a trading volume of 218,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.12. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

