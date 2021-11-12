Cipher (CPR) Price Up 6% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Cipher has a market cap of $120,063.12 and approximately $3,036.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.95 or 0.00419048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $687.87 or 0.01087928 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003068 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

