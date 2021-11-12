CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.58% of CIT Group worth $131,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.