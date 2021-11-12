Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 244.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,491 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.68% of Citi Trends worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

