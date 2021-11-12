City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.29. City Developments shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,189 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CLSA upgraded City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

