Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,625 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 35,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,480. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

