Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $57.39 million and approximately $315,359.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

