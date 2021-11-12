Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2,037.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 383,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.86. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

