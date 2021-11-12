Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 10,424 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24.

Shares of CLFD traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.71. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $958.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

