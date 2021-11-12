ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $168,800.00 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Michael Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 147,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.88. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

