Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 15,600 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

CWAN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,118. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

