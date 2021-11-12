Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.03

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 4451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.67%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,937,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

