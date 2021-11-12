CloakCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $6,165.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00014887 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,722,586 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

