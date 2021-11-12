Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.99. 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 41,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.