CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

