CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Sells $1,104,050.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.09. 10,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,694. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.46 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.