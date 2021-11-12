CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger Sells 600 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CME traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.09. 10,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.25. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $230.89.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
