CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger Sells 600 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CME traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.09. 10,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.25. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

