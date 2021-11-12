Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

