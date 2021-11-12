Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading Down 0.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.37. Approximately 1,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

Several research firms have commented on CHEOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.9535 dividend. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

