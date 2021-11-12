Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.83

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.83 and traded as low as C$83.10. Cogeco shares last traded at C$83.10, with a volume of 5,222 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Cogeco in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.83.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

