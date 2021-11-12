Colony Group LLC Acquires 25,541 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 2.11% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2,944.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

