Colony Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 208.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 113.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fair Isaac by 96,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $377.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $377.55 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

