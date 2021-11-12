Colony Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

