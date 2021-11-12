Colony Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

