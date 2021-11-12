Colony Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $250.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.57. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

