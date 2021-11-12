Colony Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $356.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $246.87 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

