Colony Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

C opened at $68.87 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

