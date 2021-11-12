Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

