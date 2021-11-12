Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in General Electric by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 672,634 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in General Electric by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,889,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,991,000 after buying an additional 391,126 shares during the period.

GE opened at $107.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

