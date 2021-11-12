Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.