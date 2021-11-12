Colony Group LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $85,399,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $20,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

CNXC opened at $181.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.00. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

